APITCO team inspects Durga temple

Vijayawada: In a significant move to accelerateinfrastructure development at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri inVijayawada, a team of experts from Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (APITCO) Limited conducted a detailed inspection and held discussions with temple authorities on Monday.

The visit was undertaken following the directionsof Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni. The APITCO team, led by Managing Director Rajeev Mehra, reviewed various proposals to strengthen infrastructure for devotees visiting the famed Indrakeeladri, home to the renowned Kanaka Durga Temple. During the meeting, the team discussed preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed new queue line complex and an administrative office building. Discussions were held with Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik regarding the project’s scope and implementation.

The team said that APITCO, a government sector consultancy organisation with over five decades of experience, would extend its expertise to ensure systematic and future-ready development of the temple infrastructure. Executive Engineer Ramadevi and members of the temple trust board were also present during the inspection anddiscussions.