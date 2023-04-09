APJAC leaders warn of intensifying agitation

Vijayawada: APJAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general V Damodar Rao warned of intensifying their agitation if the government fails to solve the demands of employees.

The employees led by APJAC Amaravati staged protest at Lenin centre here on Saturday.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Venkateswarlu and Damodar said that the state government has been neglecting the employees and their agitation. They warned that if the government fails to solve the demands, they have no option except to intensify agitation. They said that the government failed to solve the issues of employees of village and ward secretariats and RTC employees.

They said as part of their agitation action plan, cell down will be observed on April 11, protests will be staged at district collector offices on April 12, CPS employees protest on April 18 and pensioners on April 27. Earlier, the employees took out a rally from Revenue Bhavan to Lenin centre.

The protest programmes were organised in all districts and employees staged protests by sporting black cloths.

APJAC Amaravati leaders, including K Chandrasekhar, A Sambasiva Rao, S Malleswara Rao, V Arlaiah, D Srinivas, G Praveen Kumar Reddy, B Ramakrishna, Ch Apparao and others participated.