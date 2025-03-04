  • Menu
APMARKFED, NCEL join hands to boost agri exports

Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon, MD of APMARKFED, and Unupom Kausik, MD of NCEL, ex-changing documents in the presence of Budithi Ra-jasekhar, Ex-officio Special Chief Secretary and Kar-rothu Bangarraju, chairman of APMARKFED at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Dr. Manazir Jeelani Samoon, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd. (AP-MARKFED) and Unupom Kausik, Managing Director of New Delhi-based National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the export of agricultural commodities from Andhra Pradesh.

The MoU was signed at the Secretariat here in the pres-ence of Budithi Rajsekhar, ex-officio special chief secretary (Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry & Fisheries) and Karrothu Bangarraju, chairman of AP-MARKFED.

Under this partnership, the APMARKFED will act as the nodal agency to coordinate the export of farm produce from cooperative societies and farmers in Andhra Pradesh. The NCEL, a national-level export agency, will facilitate procurement, processing and international marketing of key agri products. This initiative will help enhance farm-ers’ income, create global market opportunities and strengthen agricultural exports from the State.

