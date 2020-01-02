Trending :
APMDC to supply sand at doorstep from today in Krishna district

The Sand Door Delivery facility in AP will start from today. A pilot project related to this is going to be implemented today.

The Sand Door Delivery facility in AP will start from today. A pilot project related to this is going to be implemented today. Door Delivery of Sand in Krishna District will be done first. APMDC will also take up the transport facility to include sand at the public's home. Those who want the sand will be able to get the details of the construction on the website and tag the GPS through the map.

The sand will directly delivered to that place. Customers have to pay the booking and the shipping charges. A transport cost of Rs.6.60 per tonne of sand per 20 km is payable. It will be charged at Rs.4.90 per km if it is 30 km and Rs.6 for above 30 km.

The APMDC stored about 15 lakh tonnes of sand every month for the next four months, which cuts off to 60,000 lakh tonnes of sand for the upcoming rainy season. The CM had directed the officials that GPS should be arranged for vehicles carrying sand and strict measures should be taken to avoid the corruption.

