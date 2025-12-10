Bharat Future City will open floodgates for jobs: Duddilla

Hyderabad: State IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that the Telangana government will develop Bharat Future City as a world-class global destination to attract both domestic and international investments. Speaking at a global summit on Tuesday, he explained the government’s plans under the theme “Bharat Future City, as a magnet for $3 Trillion Telangana.”

He said this next-generation city will be built as a zero-carbon city equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure across 13,500 acres. The city will be divided into six specialised urban districts focused on Artificial Intelligence, Health City, Entertainment, Sports, Data Centres, and International-level Higher Education institutions.

The minister said that various research centres, green pharma units, manufacturing clusters, and entertainment zones planned here will generate 13 lakh employment opportunities. Housing townships will be developed for a population of 9 lakh, led by top construction and infrastructure developers.

The Young India Skills University will commence operations in the next one month. Around 400 acres are being allocated exclusively for data centres, and construction activity will begin by end of February, Sridhar Babu said that the entertainment district will feature international-standard convention centres, adventure zones, and star-category hotels. “ Bharat Future City will stand out as an architectural marvel, integrating futuristic transport systems that meet tomorrow’s mobility needs. The entire region will be covered with urban forests, ensuring abundant greenery”.

Every drop of rainfall will be harvested through an advanced system ensuring zero runoff, securing groundwater for generations. The city will also host advanced research and production clusters in life sciences and electric vehicles, he added.