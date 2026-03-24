APPJA calendar released

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has lauded the services of photojournalists, stating that their work plays a vital role in bringing real-life events to the public through powerful visuals. He unveiled the 2026 calendar brought out by the Andhra Pradesh Photo Journalists Association (APPJA) at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday.

On the occasion, the collector said that every photograph carries a story and reflects the realities of society. He noted that photojournalists play a crucial role in capturing significant moments and presenting them before the public with immediacy and impact. Dr Lakshmisha appreciated the dedication of photojournalists, who often risk their lives while covering natural disasters, accidents and other challenging situations. He said their commitment to the profession and ability to document events under difficult circumstances is commendable. APPJA Honorary President GV Narayana, President Ch Vijaya Bhaskar, Working President V Ruben Desaliel, Treasurer Ch Narayana Rao, leaders N Sambasivara Rao, M Prashanth, A Srinivasa Murthy, RV Appa Rao, M Srinivasa Rao, and others present at the event.