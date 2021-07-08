Applications invited for Padma Awards

Vijayawada: Applications are invited for the Padmasri, Padmabhushan and Padmavibhushan Awards to be presented by the Union government, said PSR Prasad, Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Services department.

In a press release on Wednesday, Prasad said applications can be submitted online before July 14 by youth, youth associations, voluntary organisations, sportspersons associated with sports service activities. He said distinguished personalities and experts in various disciplines of arts and sports etc can apply for the prestigious national awards.

He said the applications can be downloaded from www.padmaawards.gov.in and submitted with documents and proofs online. He said a set of copy should be submitted to the office of the Youth Services located behind the Vinayaka theatre before 5 pm on July 14. The CEO said further information can be had from 0866-3510343. He said the selected candidates will be presented Padmasri,Padmabhushan and Padmavibhushan Awards on the Republic Day (January 26).