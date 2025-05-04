APPSC Group-I mains written exams begin peacefully in Tirupati

Tirupati: The APPSC Group-I mains written examinations commenced smoothly and peacefully in Tirupati on Saturday, under tight security and meticulous arrangements. Officials ensured the entire process was carried out in a fair and orderly manner, with no untoward incidents reported.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar made a surprise inspection at the APPSC Group-I mains written examination centre located in SV University Arts College. He directed the officials to ensure the examinations were held in a calm and transparent environment, free from any malpractices. Out of a total of 911 registered candidates for the examination held on the first day, 623 appeared for the test, marking an attendance of 68.39 percent.

A total of 288 candidates were absent. During the inspection, the Collector emphasised the importance of a peaceful examination atmosphere and reviewed the facilities available at the centres.Taking into account the ongoing summer heat, he instructed the staff to set up medical camps, drinking water stations, and other basic amenities to ensure candidates do not suffer from heat-related issues. ORS packets and emergency medicines were made readily available to address any health concerns.