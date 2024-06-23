  • Menu
APRSA leaders seek repatriation of tahsildars

Leaders of the association point out that the tahsildars have successfully performed their duties during elections and the State has recorded a poll percentage of 82

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association (APRSA) on Saturday requested Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad to repatriate over 800 tahsildars, who were transferred to other districts for the election duties about five months ago.

The APRSA leaders on Saturday met the Revenue Minister and submitted a representation in this regard. The APRSA leader said that over 800 tahsildars working in the State were transferred to other districts for the election duties and they had been staying away from their families.

APRSA president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary K Ramesh Kumar said it is a normal practice that the tahsildars would be repatriated to their working districts after the completion of total election process.

Responding to the request, the Revenue Minister assured the APRSA leaders that he would give instructions to the officials concerned to take the steps for the repatriation of tahsildars. The APRSA leaders said the tahsildars have successfully performed their duties and the State has achieved record poll percentage of 82 in the recent State Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

X