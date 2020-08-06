APRTC Security Welfare Association joins Amaravati JAC

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Security Welfare Association joined with the Amaravati JAC in the presence of Amaravati JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general YV Rao on Wednesday. The association state president, T Venkateswara Rao, general secretary P Ramesh Babu, deputy general secretary R Sankaraiah and other leaders attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkateswarlu and Ramesh Babu said the RTC security staff are not getting the benefits similar to that of police department staff and requested the JAC leaders to take initiative to help them get benefits. The JAC leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and others responded positively and assured that they would take the issue to the notice of the senior officers.

Amaravati JAC vice-chairman P Damodara Rao, Guntur district APJAC chairman K Sangeeta Rao and others were present on the occasion.