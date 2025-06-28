AP’s first super ECBC hub launched in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated Andhra Pradesh’s first Super ECBC (Energy Conservation Building Code) facility at Sagar Nagar here on Friday, calling it a milestone in integrating green design with public infrastructure.

He described the centre as a reflection of the government’s focus on sustainable development and energy efficiency. The minister urged power utilities to speed up the target of 20 lakh rooftop solar connections, with a minimum of 10,000 in each Assembly constituency. He also highlighted the government’s commitment to uninterrupted 9-hour daytime power supply for farmers, especially under the PM-KUSUM solar irrigation scheme. The Super ECBC facility will function as a state-level training centre for the power sector workforce—from linemen to Chief Engineers. It houses SCADA, RMU, transformer, and meter testing labs, and will also offer induction training to new recruits. “We aim to make this the best training centre in the country,” said Ravi Kumar.

He announced that 180 compassionate appointments had been made in the last 18 months and assured that Rs 5 lakh was given without delay to each family affected by fatal work-related accidents. The minister also reaffirmed the government’s goal to provide power to remote tribal and forest areas.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand said the new facility doubles as a demonstration model for ECBC standards. APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi said AT&C losses were reduced from 10.1 per cent to 7.5 per cent and distribution losses from 6.5 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

MP M Sribharat and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao praised APEPDCL’s role in reforms and project execution. District collector M N Harendhira Prasad, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, and senior officials also attended.