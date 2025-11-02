AP’s pension disbursals nation’s largest DBT: CM

Peddannavaripalli: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that Andhra Pradesh is spending Rs 33,000 crore annually on pensions, and, with Rs 50,764 crore disbursed so far, it has become the “largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme in India”.

Naidu visited Peddannavaripalli village in Talupula mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday as part of the NTR Bharosa Pension Distribution Programme and personally handed over pensions to some of the beneficiaries. According to the district collector, 756 beneficiaries in Peddannavaripalli received pensions totaling Rs 33.50 lakh, while pensions worth Rs115.26 crore were disbursed to 2,63,173 beneficiaries across the district.

Later, the Chief Minister addressed a massive public gathering highlighting welfare and development planks of his government as well as public responsibility.

Initially, the Chief Minister expressed his deep grief over the Kasibugga temple crush. He said the tragedy occurred due to a lack of prior coordination with the police by private temple organisers. “Lives are precious, and every organiser has a responsibility to ensure public safety,” he said.

He observed a two-minute silence in memory of the deceased and conveyed his condolences to their families.

During his speech, while referring to the recent cyclone Montha, Naidu said the government had managed to minimize casualties through timely alerts and technology-driven planning, though property loss worth Rs5,244 crore was recorded. “We have sent a detailed report to the Centre seeking assistance,” he said, adding that Ministers and officials had worked efficiently to restore normalcy.

Reaffirming his government’s focus on governance and welfare, the Chief Minister said: “We are rebuilding Andhra Pradesh through transparent administration. With a 94% strike rate, people have given us a strong mandate to serve them better. We are ensuring welfare reaches every doorstep faster and more effectively.”

Naidu said that the recently announced major investments in AP reflect national and global confidence in Andhra Pradesh. “With the trust in the NDA government, Google is setting up a Rs1.33 lakh crore data centre in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, it was under TDP’s governance that Kia Motors came to Anantapur,” he noted, while asserting that efficient governance attracts responsible investors.

Strongly criticizing the Opposition, the Chief Minister warned against “propaganda and malicious campaigns”.

“A fake party with a fake life continues to spread lies. Criminals are running political outfits and misusing media for deceitful politics,” he remarked, alluding to YSRCP. Referring to the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Naidu alleged that evidence was destroyed, and false allegations were aimed at him. “Such people have no moral right to be in politics. If they try to mislead the public, we will expose every falsehood,” he declared.

Naidu condemned the efforts allegedly being made in some quarters to incite caste and regional hatred and warned that “divisive propaganda” through “partisan media” and pamphlets would invite serious consequences. “Those who play with people’s emotions for political gain will be held accountable,” he thundered.

Concluding his speech, the Chief Minister said: “Our mission is clear transparent governance, economic progress, and people’s welfare. If citizens stand with us, we will make Andhra Pradesh one of the most developed states in India.”

District Collector A Syam Prasad highlighted the district’s growth under agriculture, horticulture, and tourism, noting that Sri Sathya Sai district has become a model for integrated development under PM-DDKY, with expanding banana cultivation, successful drip irrigation, and export-oriented fruit production.