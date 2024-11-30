APSDMA issues flood alert amid rains due to cyclone Fengal

In a significant weather development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a severe cyclonic circulation in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Fengal. The cyclone formed on Friday afternoon and is expected to move west-northwest, making landfall between Karaikal in Puducherry and Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu by Saturday afternoon. Maximum wind speeds along the coast could reach up to 90 km/h.

MD Kurmanath, of the Disaster Management Agency, has cautioned residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant due to the heightened risk of flash floods.

Director KVS Srinivasa Rao of the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre indicated that heavy to exceptionally heavy rainfall is anticipated in various parts of the state. He highlighted the increased likelihood of flash floods in the districts of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamaya, and YSR.

Fishermen have been advised to refrain from fishing activities until Monday due to adverse sea conditions. Krishnapatnam port has been placed under warning level three, while Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Kakinada, and Gangavaram ports are under warning level two.

In Tamil Nadu, a red alert has been issued for seven districts due to the potential impact of the cyclone. Disaster management teams have been deployed to assist in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Villupuram districts, where 2,229 relief centres have been established for those affected by the impending weather disturbances.