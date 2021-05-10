APSHEC inparts online training on emerging technologies

Bhimavaram (West Godavari): The Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education Council (APSHEC) is providing online training in the emerging technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence and others to the faculty and the students of engineering colleges, said Dr M Jagapati Raju, principal of the SRKR Engineering College.

Addressing the media on the college premises, the principal appealed to the faculty and the students of all engineering colleges to avail this opportunity to improve their skills.

He said that the APSHEC has already released Rs 20 crore to software firms like TCS, Microsoft and others to enable the faculty and the students to acquire new technologies during the pandemic.

Referring to the emerging technologies, the principal said that there would be ample employment opportunities for the students who acquired certificates in these courses. "There are about 200 courses in these technologies and if they wish to learn on their own it would cost Rs 10,000 for each course," he said.

The APSHEC is providing all these courses free of cost to the faculty and the students.

The principal informed the media that already All India Council for Technical Education has announced the academic calendar for 2021-22 and the students should complete their respective years by September 1 by appearing for the year-end examinations.

The students may utilise the online training also to complete the academic year as per the necessity.