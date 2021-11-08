APSRTC begins Pancharamam weekly specials during Karthika Masam

Ongole: The Prakasam region of APSRTC announced the introduction of special services to cover all Pancharama Kshetrams in the State, on the evenings of every Sunday in the auspicious Kartikamasam, up to the month-end. The regional manager B Sudhakar Babu informed that they are introducing the Pancharama special services from Ongole, Chirala, Kandukur, Addanki and Giddalur bus depots for the convenience of devotees in the nearby places.

He said that the special buses will start every Sunday evening, on November 14, 21 and 28, from the depots and visit Amaravati in Guntur district, Bhimavaram and Palakollu in West Godavari district, Drakasharamam and Samalkot in East Godavari district on Monday and will revert back to their respective depots by Tuesday morning 6am.

He said that they would charge Rs 1,410 for adults from Ongole, Rs 1,060 from Chirala, Rs 1500 from Kandukur, Rs 1,410 from Addanki and Rs 1,580 from Giddalur while Rs 705 for a child from Ongole, Rs 530 from Chirala, Rs 800 from Kandukur, Rs 705 from Addanki and Rs 800 from Giddalur.

The regional manager also announced that they are scheduling special buses to Srisailam also from Ongole, Addanki, Podili, Markapuram, Kandukur and Giddalur to meet the rush in the Karthikamasam. He added that they will provide a special super luxury bus to batches of 35 passengers to their desired locations including Mahanandi, Srisailam and Bhairavakona. He advised the devotees to utilise the service and make online reservations for the pilgrimage in the auspicious month.