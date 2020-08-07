APSRTC bus services revived between Guntur, Vijayawada

Guntur: The APSRTC Guntur region revived bus services between Guntur city and Vijayawada city and within 13 depos of Guntur district from Friday. Similarly, the buses coming from Nellore, Ongole and other long-distance places are coming to Guntur city. Buses going to long-distance places from Vijayawada city are also coming to Guntur city.

Initially, the Guntur region started a few bus services. Depending upon the demand, the Guntur region will ply more bus services. The passengers may book bus tickets through online or take bus tickets in the bus also.

The passengers must wear masks and maintain social distance while onboard the bus. Similarly, they maintain social distance in the buses also. But the response from the passengers is poor.