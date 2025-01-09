APSRTC diverts buses to PM meet, leaves passengers in lurch

Srikakulam : Passengers faced severe inconvenience in the district on Wednesday as APSRTC diverted around 70 buses for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Visakhapatnam.

RTC has depots at Srikakulam, Palasa and Tekkali in the district and regularly plies bus services to rural, remote, urban and semi-urban areas across the district and other districts.

As the collation government went all out to make Prime Minister’s roadshow and public meet a success, buses were deployed from every gram panchayat.

The responsibility of mobilising people was given district heads of the panchayat raj, District Water Resources Management Agency (DWMA), District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), revenue, civil supplies, cooperative, ZP and other departments.

They in turn delegated the job to mandal and village level staff and mobilised crowd from all the villages across the district. The process was monitored by MLAs.

With buses absent, regular passengers and students faced troubles to reach their destinations all along the day. They learnt about diversion of buses after they reached their boarding points and expressed dissatisfaction over the diversion without giving prior information to the people through media and other available platforms.

They further lamented the negligence of the APSRTC management and officials due to this adamant attitude APSRTC pushed into losses as people are losing trust in it and resorting to private services.