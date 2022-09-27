APSRTC employees meet YS Jagan, thanked him for implementing PRC

APSRTC employees met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at the camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday and thanked him for implementing PRC to RTC employees. Later, AP Government Employees Federation Chairman Venkataram Reddy mentioned that as per the promise given by CM YS Jagan, the RTC employees were absorbed into the government.

He reminded that even during Corona, the salaries of RTC employees were not stopped. He said that PRC is going to be implemented for them from October 1. He said that the CM has responded positively to the matter of increasing the age limit of Gurukul, Aided, and University employees.

Leader of PTD YSR Employee Association Challa Chandraiah praised CM YS Jagan for benefitting 52,000 employees. He said that the government has saved the future of RTC by paying 10,000 crore salaries and expressed his thanks to the chief minister for implementing the new pay scale from October 1. He said that the issue of pension was also brought to the CM's attention and opined that the latter had responded positively.