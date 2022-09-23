APSRTC invites tenders to lease 263 buses

APSRTC has taken another important decision inviting tenders for another 263 rental buses. To this end, an announcement has been issued to file tenders for district-wise required rental buses. The tenders invited to lease four AC Sleeper, six AC Sleeper, twelve Super Luxury, fifteen Ultra Deluxe, thirty Express, ninety five Ultra Palle Velugu, seventy two Palle Velugu, twenty seven Metro Express, two City Ordinary buses respectively.



Those who are interested in driving rental buses can file tenders and place bids from 10 am on 23rd of this month to 12th of October. The reverse tendering process will be conducted on October 19 from 10 am to 4 pm. Participants in these tenders are required to register on MSTC "e" commerce portal and visit APSRTC website http://apsrtc.ap.gov.in for details of routes, tender conditions, specifications of buses, tender schedule and tender rules.



On the other hand, the details of the district-wise tenders for the rented buses are Srikakulam District 23, Vizianagaram 12, Parvathipuram Manyam 29, Visakhapatnam 42, Anakapalli 16, East Godavari 2, Kakinada 35, BR Ambedkar Konaseema 24, West Godavari 29, Krishna 4, NTR 3, Guntur 2, Palanadu 2, Nellore 5, Tirupati 8, There are 5 in Annamayya, 3 in Nandyal, 8 in Anantapur and 11 in Sri Satyasai district respectively.