APSRTC should operate night patrolling vehicles with mechanics to fix bus problems

Kurnool: After going through a horrible incident when the bus was stranded due to tyre puncture in the middle of the night, passengers opined that there is need for Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to operate night patrolling vehicles on highways to fix the problems of buses.

A passenger, Ananta Rajendra Prasad, told The Hans India that on Saturday (November 30), a RTC Kurnool depot bus was heading to Kurnool from Chennai and one of it’s front tyres was punctured between Kadapa and Mydukur national highway at 3 am.

Around 25 to 30 passengers were on the board. The alert driver however managed and parked the bus on the left side of the road. The bus drivers tried to stop the passing buses to accommodate the bus passengers. But almost all the buses were fully occupied leaving no space even for standing. At last, drivers managed to accommodate the passengers in other buses and sent to their destinations.

Rajendra Prasad said that all the passengers on the bus were fortunate as the driver avoided accident. Though the bus driver informed the issue to the officials concerned and requested to arrange another bus, there was no response.

Prasad felt that this kind of problem wouldn’t have raised if the department operates night patrolling vehicles with mechanics, who would attend and fixed the problem immediately. As it was early in the morning there were no puncture shops opened.

He also expressed fear that the bus was stopped near residential area between Kadapa and Mydukur.

Rajendra Prasad urged APSRTC personnel to operate night patrolling vehicles with mechanics like the NHAI department.