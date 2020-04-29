APSRTC to deploy buses for cargo services

Nellore: The cash-starved AP State Road Transport Corporation is now focusing on cargo transport to ramp up its revenue.



RTC officials have allocated two Depot Good Transport (DGT) vehicles for each depot for generating at least some revenue from the local traders and farmers. Sources said the district has 10 depots and the officials are now gearing up to provide cargo services.

Goods will be transported to any part of the state and the charges are depending on tonnage of material and the distance.

In case the cargo is heavy and cannot be shifted easily due to a shortage of labourers, the DGT vehicle moves to the place and collect the material for shifting.

"This is not only for commercial purposes but also for agriculture and others. Essentials, vegetables, medicines, and many other products can be transported engaging these vehicles. Local traders and farmers can contact the depot managers for any information on the charges and the system to follow," said P Seshaiah, Regional Manager.

There are 2 depots in Nellore, and also in Kavali, Gudur, Atmakur, Udayagiri, Venkatagiri, Sullurpet, Vakadu, and Rapur.

The region is having a revenue of Rs.145-150 crore per annum and is also witnessing increase year-by-year.

Now, their earlier cargo experience is being utilised for generating some revenue engaging staff members for booking orders and transporting them.

Staff members concerned are planning to book loads for shifting lemons, vegetables, mangoes, medicines, groceries, and small parcels currently. They are also accepting even small packs between Vijayawada and Tirupati for supplying to the depots on the way.

Earlier, they were accepting only small packs or bundles through passenger vehicles. The current facility is for bulk shipment of around 5 or 10 tonnes, said a senior official.

K Hari, depot manager, Kavali, says the Corporation normally charges Rs 45 per kilometre. But, due to stiff competition from the private cargo services and trucks, they are also accepting even at Rs 35-40 per km. He said the situation is now optimistic as farmers and traders are coming forward.