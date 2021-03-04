APSRTC to run 322 special buses for Sivaratri

Tirupati: APSRTC Chittoor region will operate 322 special buses for three days from March 10 to 12 for ferrying devotees visiting various Saivite holy places in the district on the occasion of Mahasivaratri festival.

The saivites pilgrim centre to which the RTC will run special buses include Srikalahasthi, Talakona, Kailasakona, Sadasivakona, Avanthi, Mallayya konda, Mallapa konda, Jhuri, Mogili,Siddeshwara kona, Gudimallam and Tavalam in Chittoor district which attracts thousands of devotees every year for Mahasivaratri.

Regional Manager T Chengal Reddy said that the special buses will be operated from various depots including Tirupati, Mangalam, Srikalahasthi, Putur, Satyavedu, Chittoor Palamaner, Madanapalli, Piler and Kuppam which in all run 198 buses on March 10, a day before Mahasivaratri, 322 buses on Mahasivarathri day March 11 and 200 buses on March 12 for the convenience of pilgrims visiting the holy places.

Senior officials will be stationed as supervisors at all important places to monitor the special buses operation to ensure smooth movement of buses and also guide the pilgrims along with the bus station staff during the three day, he said seeking the devotees to utilise RTC bus services for a safe and secure travel to various pilgrim destinations.