APSRTC to run 80 special buses for Sankranti

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Keeping in view the heavy rush of passengers during the Sankranti festival season, the State Road Transport Corporation has made preparations to run additional bus services in the East Godavari district. Steps are being taken to run a total of 80 special services in four depots of the district from January 6th to 13th. A total of 56 services will be operated from the Rajamahendravaram depot, 13 services from the Gokavaram depot, 8 services from the Kovvur depot, and 3 services from the Nidadavolu depot.

RTC District Public Transport Officer (DPTO) Ashoka Sharmila said that apart from Hyderabad, special services will also be run to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and other distant places as per public needs. The festival rush of passengers is mainly from Hyderabad.

At present, 7 buses are plying from four depots in the district to Hyderabad every day. Three buses are running from Rajamahendravaram, two buses from Kovvur, and one bus each from Gokavaram and Nidadavolu depots to Hyderabad.

The DPTO said that there will be no extra charges for special services run during the festival. There will be a discount for those who have book tickets online for return journey as well.