APSSDC, OMCAP sign MoU with Matrix Overseas

Tadepalli(Guntur district): The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) on Friday signed a tri-partite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Matrix Overseas Services Private Ltd, a recruiting agency accredited by the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

The MoU, signed at the APSSDC head office in Tadepalli, is a key initiative under the skill international programme of the State Department of Skill Development and Training. This partnership is aimed at enhancing the global employability of youth from the State by upgrading their skills to meet international standards.

Through this collaboration, a pilot training programme has been launched, targeting unemployed youth in the skilled welders and pipe fitters sector. The programme is designed to align with global workforce requirements and facilitate overseas placements for qualified candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, D Manohar, Executive Director of APSSDC and General Manager of OMCAP, emphasised the rising global demand for skilled manpower and reiterated the State’s commitment to equipping its youth with the capabilities needed to access international employment opportunities.

Matrix Overseas Services Private Limited was represented by Shiju Varkey and C James.

G Kishore Kumar, General Manager of APSSDC, also participated in the event.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing the State’s vision of creating a globally competitive skilled workforce and strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s position as a hub for talent development and overseas employment.