APSSDC, Vision India join hands to boost job creation, skills

Tadepalli: AndhraPradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Vision India Services Pvt. Ltd. have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to significantly enhance skill development and employment opportunities across the state.

The collaboration will integrate Vision India’s advanced job and skilling platform with APSSDC’s flagship ‘Naipunyam’ digital initiative, enabling candidates to seamlessly access to job opportunities, industry-relevant skill development programmes, stronger employer engagement channels.

The MoU was formally exchanged between Ganesh Kumar, managing director and CEO of APSSDC and Vivek Kumar, managing director and CEO of Vision India, in the presence of senior APSSDC officials.

Through this strategic partnership, both organizations aim to streamline employment processes through technology-driven solutions, empower youth with future-ready skills to meet evolving industry demands, strengthen the skill ecosystem of Andhra Pradesh with deeper industry connect.

Ganesh Kumar said that this partnership with Vision India strengthens our commitment to empowering the youth of Andhra Pradesh with future-ready skills. “By integrating the Naipunyam digital initiative with Vision India’s platform, we are ensuring that opportunities for learning and employment are more accessible, seamless, and impactful. Our joint efforts will bridge the gap between academia, skills, and industry, creating a robust talent pipeline for the state,” he said.

Executive directors of APSSDC Manohar and Raghu were also present.