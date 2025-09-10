APUTF felicitates 40 retired teachers

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) in collaboration with Kotak Life Insurance on Monday felicitated 40 retired teachers at the UTF Office here.

The programme was marked by warmth and reverence as the veteran teachers, who dedicated their lives to shaping generations, were honoured for their invaluable service in the field of education. Shawls and mementoes were presented as a token of appreciation to the teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, UTF NTR district president K Srinivasa Rao highlighted the immense contribution of teachers in building a literate and value-based society.

Kotak Life Insurance, Vijayawada Divisional vice-president Vijaya Bhaskar commended the noble profession and assured their support for similar welfare initiatives in the future.

The event was organised by UTF AP State secretary SP Manohar Kumar.