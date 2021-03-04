Arasavalli Ratha Saptami festival: EO orders probe into circulation of fake tickets, donor passes

Srikakulam: Fake tickets and donor passes being circulated among devotees during the recently organised Rathasapthami festival at Sun God temple in Arasavalli town in Srikakulam district. The issue came to light after 10 days in the wake of complaints poured in by some aggrieved devotees of the Sun God. Rathasapthami festival was celebrated on February 19 and some devotees obtained fake donor passes and Rs 500 worth darshan tickets.

A computer operator and another two employees were allegedly involved in preparation and issuing of these fake passes and tickets, according to sources. After noticing it, some devotees made complaints to endowments officials and priest of temple but at that time they ignored the complaints totally.

Subsequently, the devotees made complaints to the higher officials and on their directions, the endowment department officials conducted a probe and concluded that about 652 tickets and donor passes circulated among devotees and the temple lost revenue to the tune of Rs 3 lakh.

On learning about inquiry against them, the computer operator and another two employees have reportedly resorted help of Sun God temple trust board members who in turn sought the support of ruling YSRCP leaders to escape from disciplinary action.

With the pressure mounted by the ruling party leaders, temple officials hushed up the issue. When contacted, temple executive officer V Hari Surya Prakash said that they ordered a probe into the issue. He added that it was a minor issue and would be solved soon.