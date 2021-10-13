  • Menu
Archer Surekha gets rousing welcome

SAAP officials and others welcome archer Surekha at Gannavaram Airport on Tuesday night
SAAP officials and others welcome archer Surekha at Gannavaram Airport on Tuesday night

Highlights

International archer V Jyothy Surekha was accorded a grand welcome at the Gannavaram Airport here when she arrived on Tuesday from the United States.

Vijayawada: International archer V Jyothy Surekha was accorded a grand welcome at the Gannavaram Airport here when she arrived on Tuesday from the United States. She won three silver medals in singles, mixed doubles and women's doubles in the compound event of the world championships held in the US in September.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) coaches, officials and the players greeted and welcomed the ace archer from Vijayawada. Later, SAAP vice-chairman and MD Dr N Prabhakar Reddy felicitated the archer Surekha at the SAAP head office.

He said Jyothy Surekha made India proud by winning three silver medals in the world championships. He said Surekha is an inspiration to the players and sports lovers with 36 international medals to her credit and winning the Arjuna award at very early age.

SAAP administrative officer P Ramakrishna, assistant director SV Ramana and others congratulated Surekha.

