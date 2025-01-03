Arjuna awardee attributes her success to determination

Visakhapatnam : It is only at a young age that one could achieve what they want to as it is tough to do so during the later part of life, says Jyothi Yarraji, who is honoured with the Arjuna Award.

Currently going through training in South Africa for the 2025 Asian Athletic Championships scheduled in South Korea in May, Jyothi says that she is grateful to her parents Y Kumari and Y Surya Narayana, brother Y Suresh and coach James Hillier at the Reliance Odisha Athletics High Performance Centre for extending support to her in all possible manner.

When The Hans India contacted Jyothi, she said: “Defining purpose in life matters the most.” “It does not matter which stream one chooses. But it should be based on our interest and undying passion and determination to excel in the field we opt for and it has to be gratifying as well,” underlines Jyothi, the first Indian to compete in the 100-m hurdles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games during her maiden participation in the Olympics.

The athlete says that it’s one of her defining moments to be honoured with the Arjuna Award despite the challenges she came across in life. “Even as I am recognised as a worldclass hurdler, my parents are not much aware of the significance of the Arjuna Award as they do not know about it and what it takes for one to get honoured with such a prestigious award. Likewise, there will be a number of parents who are unaware of athletics itself and there is a need to make the sport as popular as cricket,” opines Jyothi.

The 100-m hurdler had gone through a lot of financial struggles as her mother Kumari took up cleaning work in a hospital, later in a hotel for years before settling as a homemaker, while her father works as a security guard at a computer shop located in Diamond Park in Visakhapatnam.

Expressing her gratitude to her coach James Hillier, Jyothi says, “I am so thankful for the magnitude of encouragement I get from my coach who is extremely patient while training and guides me as a parent.”

Acknowledging that India is full of talented people, Jyothi expresses concern over the fact that not many could shine in sports. “Besides making us tough, sports provide a new exposure to understand other cultures, work on our weaknesses and emerge stronger, improving our potential. Apparently, parents need to encourage their wards to pursue sports as a serious stream so that more Indians will become better versions of themselves and represent the country in global stages,” she stresses.

For athletes, Jyothi says that enhanced special training is required and it is lacking in India.