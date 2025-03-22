Army releases notification for Agnipath recruitments

Visakhapatnam : Indian Army released a notification for the recruitments under the Agnipath scheme. Eligible candidates can apply for the Agniveer rally and the last date to apply is April 10. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of the army.

As part of the key changes made in 2025, candidates can now apply for two categories, bonus marks will be accorded to NCC, ITI and Polytechnic diploma holders, entrance exam (CEE) will be held now in 13 languages, including Tamil.

Candidates can visit the official website by keying in joinindianarmy.nic.in and register by selecting the ‘Agniveer Apply/Login’ link. Candidates are requested to download the completed exam form and print a copy for their own record.

The selection process includes online written in phase 1 and physical tests in phase 2. Written examination is scheduled from June onwards, following which successful candidates will undergo physical tests.

Applicants must be between 17 and-a-half years to 21-years-old to be eligible for participation in the recruitment drive.

For Agniveer general duty positions, a minimum of Class X qualification is required, while for tradesmen roles, a minimum of Class VIII qualification is necessary.

Apart from this, the Indian Army also released notifications for Havildar, junior commission officer, religious teacher, junior commission officer, nursing assistant/nursing assistant veterinary, sepoy pharma, and more.