Arrangements for CM YS Jagan’s public meeting reviewed

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu and MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy reviewing the arrangements for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting, in Macherla on Monday
Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu and MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy reviewing the arrangements for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting, in Macherla on Monday

Narasaraopet: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will set foundation stone for the construction of Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation scheme and address a public meeting to be held in Macherla on November 15.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu along with MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, SP Ravi Shankar Reddy and MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy on Monday visited Macherla on Monday and reviewed the arrangements for holding the public meeting.

Minister Rambabu urged the party leaders and activists to make the public meeting to be addressed by the CM a success.

He said the Central government had already given all the necessary permissions for the construction of the project.

The Union Ministry of Forests had gave permission for the construction of the project. This LIS will irrigate 25,000 acres in Macherla Assembly constituency during the first phase. The Irrigation department is using the latest technology for constructing the LIS, he said.

Palnadu district Collector Siva Shankar Lotheti directed the officials to provide drinking water facility and necessary arrangements to the people participating in the CM’s public meeting.

