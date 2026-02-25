Arrangements in place for smooth conduct of ‘Chandanotsavam’

Visakhapatnam: District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad directed the temple authorities to complete all civil and construction works that are pending, including barricading, on a war-footing by March 31.

In view of the ensuing ‘Chandanotsavam’ festival celebrated on April 20 this year, the Collector inspected a slew of ongoing development works, construction of queue lines at Simhachalam Devasthanam on Tuesday.

After the inspection, the Collector, along with the Devasthanam Executive Officer J Venkata Rao, stressed the need to accord top priority to ensuring smooth and hassle-free darshan for the common devotees.

Given the difficulties faced in previous editions due to strong winds and rain, the Collector suggested installation of permanent shelters along the queue lines wherever feasible and directed the officials to conduct mandatory electrical and fire safety inspections.

Soon, a detailed plan to facilitate darshan for common devotees from 3 am to 11 pm during Chandanotsavam will be prepared. Special time slots for VIP and VVIP darshans will be scheduled between 3 am and 5 am.

A tentative decision has been made to allow darshan at sanctum sanctorum till 5 am. Further, the Collector instructed officials to facilitate separate darshan queues for Rs.300, Rs.1,000 and Rs.1,500 tickets from different locations and consider stringent measures to regulate crowd movement. With over 1.20 lakh devotees expected this year, Harendhira Prasad made it clear that necessary arrangements should be made accordingly. After holding discussions with the public representatives, the Collector informed that the final darshan schedule would be announced.

Temple Deputy Executive Officer S Radha, Assistant Executive Officer K Tirumaleswara Rao, executive engineers CHV Ramana, B Rambabu and deputy executive engineer DVS Ramaraju officials from the tourism department were present during the inspection.