'Artistry' reflects elegant and intricate designs of master craftsmen

Visakhapatnam: Intricate workmanship in delicate patterns were brought to the fore at the exhibition and sale of gold, diamond, and precious gems studded jewellery 'Artistry'.

Featured by the Visakhapatnam showroom of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the ornaments exhibited exclusive creations of master craftsmen.

With the theme of the exhibition highlighting 'experience wearable art', the show featured unique brands in different categories such as diamond jewellery as Mine, uncut diamond jewellery as Era, jewellery studded with precious gems as Precia, handcrafted jewellery as Ethnix, Indian heritage jewellery as Divine, kids section as Starlet and collection for young adults as Zoul.

Inaugurated by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, the exhibition will continue at the showroom till August 6.

This show offers zero percent deduction on 22 karat old gold exchange. Also, the brand announced a wedding advance purchase scheme wherein gold rate protection is offered to customers by paying as little as 5 percent in advance of the total purchase amount.

The group earmarks a considerable share of its annual profit for corporate social responsibility activities in the field of health, education and housing for the poor, women’s empowerment and environment conservation initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, company management representative store head Hesham Mohammed Ali mentioned that the jewellery major is having 320 showrooms across India, Singapore and the GCC.