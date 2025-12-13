Arya Vaisya community happy with Naidu’s initiatives: Minister Bharath

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister TG Bharath stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is the only leader who has ensured rightful recognition and dignity for the Arya Vaisya community.

Speaking to The Hans India on Friday the Minister said that the community has witnessed significant progress after the coalition government assumed office. Fulfilling a long-standing demand, the government officially renamed Penugonda as Vasavi Penugonda, a decision greeted with joy by Arya Vaisyas across the state and around the world. The Minister recalled that the proposal to rename Penugonda was brought to the Chief Minister’s notice during his earlier visit to the town. Renaming the town in honour of Goddess Kanyaka Parameshwari, the presiding deity of Arya Vaisyas, reflects the government’s commitment to respecting the sentiments of the community, he said. He further noted that the present government has also begun officially observing Vasavi Kanyakaparameshwari Mata Atmarpana Day, another longstanding wish of the community.

Bharath expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister on behalf of Arya Vaisyas globally, stating that the community recognises and values the continued support extended by Chandrababu Naidu.

Highlighting his own appointment to the Cabinet as an Arya Vaisya, he said such representation is rare in neighbouring states. He affirmed that the Arya Vaisya community will remain steadfast in its support for the Chief Minister for championing their welfare and honour.