Ashok Babu files Writ petition in High Court against three capitals

Amaravati: The TDP MLC P Ashok Babu filed a Public Interest Litigation in High Court, against the State government opposing the three capitals, on Monday. The petitioner's advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shanker urged the court to consider the PIL as a Writ of Mandamus and declare the Laws and GOs related to three capitals as unconstitutional.

Jandhyala said that the AP CRDA Repeal Act and the GO MS No 155 issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development department were violating the Articles 196, 198 Read with 200 of the Constitution of India. Apart from, they are repugnant to Articles 13, 14, 19 and 21 and 300A and ultra vires to Rule 71 and 132, 139, 140 and 141 of AP Legislative Council Rules and Rule 124 of AP Legislative Assembly Rules. He maintained that it was unreasonable and colourable exercise of power by the State government in bringing this Act. He said that without having authority, the State government brought this Act.

He also urged the High Court to declare that the AP Decentralization and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act, the consequential GO MS No 155 of MAUD as arbitrary, unreasonable and colourable exercise of power and unconstitutional.