Aspirants advised to focus on proper planning for competitive exams

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra laid emphasis on the importance of accuracy, speed and proper planning for cracking competitive exams in a successful manner.

Encouraging the aspirants at the programme organised as part of the ‘coming together for dissemination of knowledge’ at Visakhapatnam Public Library on Thursday, the Divisional Railway Manager exhorted the youth to cultivate a sense of social responsibility and a clear vision to contribute to national development. “Sincere efforts made in any field contribute not only to personal growth but also to the progress of society,” the DRM underlined, elaborating various employment opportunities and promotion avenues available in railways.

After going through various sections of the library, the DRM appreciated the facility that continues to shape the future of youngsters and foster a culture of knowledge.

Sharing his own journey in clearing civil services examinations, he highlighted that there is no substitute for hard work and that determination, dedication, and persistent efforts are the key to achievement.

The programme was organised in the presence of library secretary DS Varma, joint secretaryDV Suryarao, and library staff and students.