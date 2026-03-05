Cancellation of Adani solar contracts demanded

Vijayawada: A virtual hearing was conducted on Wednesday under the chairmanship of PVR Reddy, in-charge chairman of the AP State Electricity Regulatory Commission, to deliberate on multiple issues relating to the power sector. The hearing focused on OP Nos 79, 80, 81, 82 and 83, covering proposed changes in the plans of power distribution companies and the state transmission utility for the 5th and 6th control periods, as well as a review of the performance of utilities for 2024–25.

CPM leader Ch Baburao, along with others and representatives of various associations, participated in the proceedings. Several speakers raised strong objections to the agreements involving Adani Group and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), alleging serious flaws and questioning the government’s stance. Participants criticised the functioning and capacity of AP Transco and the power distribution companies.

Speaking virtually from Vijayawada, Baburao alleged that both the government and distribution companies were prioritising corporate interests over consumer welfare. He termed the 25-year agreement for 7,000 MW solar power supply as irregular and questioned repeated changes in supply timelines. He criticised the implementation of the agreement through SECI without the direct role of state utilities.

He claimed that the Adani-SECI agreement would impose an additional burden of Rs 1,09,750 crore over 25 years on consumers. Allegations of corruption linked to earlier solar agreements were also cited, with demands for an independent probe. Baburao called for cancellation of the Adani solar contracts, blacklisting of the company, and a special public hearing by the Commission.

He further demanded improved rural power supply, timely agricultural connections, better service in tribal and low-income areas, and proactive measures to prevent power cuts in villages and small towns.