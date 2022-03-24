Assembly passes two Bills

Vijayawada: The State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Andhra Pradesh Official Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Andhra Pradesh Minorities Component Outlay, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources Bill, 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, on behalf of Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has tabled the Andhra Pradesh Official Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and said the Bill is intended to make Urdu as second official language in all the districts and thanked the Chief Minister for recognising the prominence of Urdu Language.

The Deputy Chief Minister also tabled the Andhra Pradesh Minorities Component Outlay, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources Bill, 2022 and said the Bill is intended to ensure security and social status to Minorities and develop them in all fronts and added that Andhra Pradesh is the first State to implement such an Act for Minorities.