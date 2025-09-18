Assembly session from today amid YSRCP boycott

Amaravati: The stage is set for the fourth session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which begins on Thursday under intense political and public attention. With the government preparing to table key policy initiatives and the opposition determining not to attend the session, in all likeliness it will be lacklustre.

It may be recalled that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he would not attend the Assembly since he was not given the position of the Leader of Opposition. The Speaker made it clear that there is no provision to give him the position of Opposition leader since his party won only 11 seats as against the requirement of 18 seats i.e. ten percent of the total strength of the Assembly.

If Jagan Mohan Reddy fails to attend the session, he may lose the membership of the Assembly and the decision of Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu is crucial in this regard.

The state Cabinet will meet in the afternoon with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the chair on Thursday to discuss various bills to be introduced in the Assembly in the coming week.

At the heart of the proceedings will be discussions on welfare schemes, investment inflows, and governance priorities in the wake of the state’s rapid economic transition. The government is expected to highlight its recent success in attracting over Rs 10 lakh crore worth of investments and outline measures to accelerate industrial growth, job creation, and social development.

The session may witness one sided debates on education, healthcare, farmer welfare, infrastructure development, and law and order.

Legislative business is expected to include the introduction of bills linked to administrative reforms, financial management, and new sectoral policies. The government is also preparing to table supplementary demands for grants to support ongoing welfare programmes.

Political observers say the session could set the tone for the local body elections and serve as a testing ground for the ruling coalition’s performance.

Security arrangements have been tightened around the Assembly premises, and officials are ensuring smooth conduct of the proceedings. The session will be closely watched by citizens, industry leaders, and political analysts, as decisions taken are expected to shape the state’s policy direction in the months ahead.