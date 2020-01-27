Assembly Session: It's a good decision to repeal Legislative council says Dharmana Prasada Rao

Former minister and YSRCP MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao said that the British had set up the upper House for their selfish purposes. In view of this, the father of nation Gandhi had opposed the House before independence. Dharmana opined that in many countries, there is no upper house. Speaking during the Assembly debate on the abolition of the Legislative Council on Monday, he said the cancellation of the council is the right decision as laws are being delayed due to political reasons.

"In the past, the leader of the opposition Chandrababu Naidu said that the council had become a political rehabilitation centre for those who cannot win elections," Dharmana asserted. "At present, only six states in the country have a legislative council," he opined. Dharmana further said more than 51% of the people supported the YSR Congress, which made Jagan as chief minister with an unprecedented majority.

He alleged the TDP of blocking the laws of the government. The former minister recalled the Chandrababu's words from past where the latter has said that the council has misused the crores of rupees. He alleged Chandrababu of sitting in the gallery and influencing the council chairman.