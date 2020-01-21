Assembly Sessions: Deputy CM thanks CM Jagan on separate commissions for SCs and STs

Deputy Chief Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Pamula Pushpasreevani expressed outrage over TDP MLA's for obstructing her speech in the assembly. While speaking during a debate on the SC and ST Commission bill introduced in the legislature, the deputy CM was obstructed repeatedly. However, the minister has continued her speech despite TDP leaders chanting slogans against the bill.

Pushpasreevani thanked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on behalf of all tribals for the decision on separating SC and ST commissions. Pushpasreevani alleged that the TDP leaders are trying to stall the bill in the council; hence they are bringing irrelevant topic for discussion such as categorisation of SC castes. "The government is planning to enhance the establishment of residential schools, a medical college, and create more jobs for tribals," the Deputy CM asserted.

Pushpasreevani said that YS Jagan would remain in history as the only CM to give five ministerial posts in his cabinet.