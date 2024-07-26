Atchanna promises Bharosa to all eligible farmers

Guntur: Minister for agriculture K Atchannaidu assured that the government will extend financial assistance under YSR Rytu Bharosa scheme to all the eligible farmers in the state. Responding to questions raised by the MLCs Parachuri Ashok Babu, Kanchrla Srikanth, Panchumarthi Anuradha and B Tirumala Naidu in the Legislative Council on Thursday, he said during the YSRCP government many eligible farmers did not get any financial assistance under the scheme.

He said the current government is collecting the details of the farmers who did not get any benefit under the scheme and recalled that the previous government had paid financial assistance under the scheme to the farmers whose land details were uploaded on the webland. He assured that the government will continue the same system and release the financial assistance to the farmers who missed earlier also.

Replying to another question, he said crop insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana after rabi 2022-23 are yet to be paid to the farmers. He said, PMFBY claims to the tune of Rs 1251.7 crore are yet to be cleared to the farmers and added that to settle these claims, the state government’s share of Rs 1,251.7 crore is to be released and necessary budget provision will be made in the current financial year for the purpose. Atchannaidu said the TDP government will implement the best crop insurance scheme to benefit the farmers.