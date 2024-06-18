  • Menu
Atchanna to review with officials today

Atchanna to review with officials today
Srikakulam: Minister for agriculture, animal husbandry, cooperation and fisheries, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu will conduct a review with the officials of all departments at here on Tuesday.

According to a release from the minister’s office on Monday, he will start a review meeting by 9.30 am and the programme will start with introduction of officials and submission of reports of the respective departments’ officials.

Later, the minister will explain priorities of the government which will need to be implemented at a quick pace. All the departments’ heads are being directed to attend the meeting with progress reports of the schemes and activities of the departments.

X