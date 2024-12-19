Atchannaidu assures support for development of Amalapuram

Amalapuram (Konaseema District) : Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries K Atchannaidu expressed his support for the implementation of development proposals presented for Amalapuram district headquarters and the Amalapuram Urban De-velopment Authority (AMUDA).

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of Allada Swami Naidu as the new president of AMUDA on Wednesday, the minister assured that the government would cooperate in the execution of these proposals.

He acknowledged that the government had nominated hardworking individuals for various positions, including the ongoing elections for water users associations. He also said that up-coming elections for PACS (Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies), District Cooperative Marketing Societies, marketing societies, and temple committees would follow.

He discussed plans for a toll fee collection project for road development in the united East and West Godavari districts. However, he clarified that tolls would not apply to two-wheelers, tractors, or autos.

Labor Minister Vasamsetti Subhash urged Swami Naidu to work towards the development of the Konaseema district.

Amalapuram MLA Ayithabattula Anand Rao said that Rs 65 crore is required for road expan-sion in Amalapuram and Rs 20 crore for constructing seven bridges. Mummidivaram MLA Datla Subbaraju requested the Minister to initiate delta modernisa-tion efforts in the Konaseema region. Assembly Estimates Committee Chairman Vegulla Jogeswar Rao and TDP leaders Reddy Subrahmanyam and Metla Ramanbabu were present.