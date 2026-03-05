Atchanna’s ‘Christian’ remark sparks uproar in Council

Vijayawada: A heated political storm erupted in the state Legislative Council on Wednesday after agriculture minister K Atchannaidu made a religious reference to Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju during a tense debate on the Tirumala laddu issue, triggering uproar and repeated adjournments.

The Council had taken up a short-duration discussion on alleged irregularities in the preparation of Tirumala laddu prasadam, particularly claims of adulterated ghee between 2019 and 2024 under the previous YSRCP regime. Both the ruling coalition and the opposition YSR Congress Party had agreed to the debate, with specific time allotted to each party.

Trouble began over the format of the discussion. The government insisted that the concerned minister should first make an official statement before the debate commenced, arguing that it would ensure a structured and comprehensive discussion.

However, Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju ruled that under the rules governing short-duration discussions, there was no requirement for a prior ministerial statement and that the debate could proceed directly.

Finance minister Payyavula Kesav repeatedly appealed to the Chair to allow the government to place its statement on record, cautioning against what he termed a “historic procedural mistake.” He argued that denying such an opportunity would set a “bad precedent” in parliamentary practice.

Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar raised a point of order citing Rule 65 and established conventions, contending that two motions on the same subject could not be admitted in a single sitting and that the government must be given priority to speak first.

The Chairman rejected the argument, stating that Council rules did not mandate such a procedure and that permitting it would itself create an unwarranted precedent.

Amid the procedural wrangling, minister Atchannaidu referred to the Chairman as a “Christian” and further alluded to his political leadership, saying, “You and your leader are Christians,” in an apparent reference to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The remark immediately sparked protests from YSRCP MLCs, who termed it communal and inappropriate. Opposition members demanded that the minister withdraw the statement and apologise, asserting that attributing religious identity to the presiding officer undermined the neutrality and dignity of the Chair.

Responding to the backlash, Atchannaidu said he would withdraw the remark if the Chairman clarified his religion. Moshen Raju then stated in the House that he was a Hindu and not a Christian. Following this clarification, the minister withdrew his comments. Despite the withdrawal, opposition members continued to protest, arguing that the initial remark had already breached decorum. The Tirumala laddu issue, including allegations regarding ghee procurement, references to reports and dairy supply practices, was largely overshadowed by the confrontation.

The Chairman later appealed to members to maintain decorum and reminded them that the Chair must remain above caste and religious considerations. The one-hour discussion had been allocated 30 minutes to YSRCP, 20 minutes to TDP and 10 minutes for the minister’s reply, though disagreements from TDP also arose over time for independent and BJP members.

With repeated disruptions and heated exchanges continuing, the House was eventually adjourned amid chaos.