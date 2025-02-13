Atchennaidu assures public not to panic over Bird Flu

Amid rising concerns about bird flu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu has reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm. Speaking at a media conference held at the Secretariat, the minister emphasized that consuming boiled chicken and eggs remains safe.**

Atchannaidu addressed the growing fear among residents fueled by some newspapers and social media outlets spreading misinformation about bird flu. He clarified that the situation is being monitored regularly and urged citizens not to succumb to panic.

"The reports suggesting that someone in Ungutur has been infected with bird flu are unfounded and contribute to unnecessary fear," he stated. He warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading false news that incites public panic.

The minister also noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has engaged in discussions with scientists and officials from the Central government regarding the bird flu situation. "We are strictly following the guidelines issued by the Center and scientific experts," he concluded, urging the community to remain calm and informed.