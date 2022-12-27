Atchennaidu calls on everyone to unite to save democracy and the future of the state

TDP State President Atchennaidu called upon everyone to unite regardless of party affiliation for the preservation of democracy and to fight together for the future of the state regardless of parties and opinions. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that as the CJI is coming to Vijayawada soon, they report the state situation to him.



Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of starting his rule with destruction ever since the party came to power, Atchennaidu said that the government's aim was to torture and people were deceived. He said that for the last three and a half years, democracy is being killed in the state and there is strong opposition to the government.

He said that there is an unprecedented revolt against the government from all sections. Atchennaidu said that all the surveys report that YSRCP will not get even a single digit in the next elections.