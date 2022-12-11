Atchennaidu demands to extend immediate assistance to Mandous Cyclone victims

He criticised Chief Minister Jagan (CM Jagan) is limiting farmers' welfare to press releases and speeches and demanded to support the farmers



Andhra Pradesh TDP president Atchennaidu said that farmers in various districts of the state have suffered a lot due to the impact of Mandous Cyclone and the government should immediately support the cyclone victims. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he demanded government for compensation to the farmers who lost crops and buy the damaged crops.

He criticised Chief Minister Jagan (CM Jagan) is limiting farmers' welfare to press releases and speeches and demanded to support the farmers by providing the support prices announced by the government. They demanded that the government immediately visit the field and enumerate the damaged crops. Atchennaidu alleged that the government has not provided financial assistance to the victims of Annamaya Dam.

He said that the Telugu Desam Party strongly condemns the government's failure to provide shelter to the families whose houses have been washed away and who are stranded on the streets. Achchennaidu alleged that since the YCP government came to power, the agriculture sector has been in crisis.