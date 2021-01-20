Atchennaidu starts TDP parliamentary constituency office in Tirupati, takes dig at YS Jagan

Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was cheating the people with his false tricks. "Realizing that people are outraged over the series of attacks on Hindu temples in the state, flags are being flown at temples to pay homage to them," Atchennaidu said. He said that secularism was the basic ideology of Telugu Desam Party and objected that some sections were making unnecessary criticisms against them recently.

On the other hand, MLA Atchennaidu has opened a parliamentary constituency office in Tirupati ahead bof forthcoming by election to the constituency due to the death of the sitting Member of Parliament. On this occasion, he said that the YSRCP government was gaining political advantage by sowing discord between religions. He questioned what the CM was doing if there were attacks on temples.

The event was attended by TDP leaders from the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency. Atchennaidu has criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for not visiting his family when Tirupati MP Durga Prasad died of illness.