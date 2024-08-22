Atchutapuram SEZ blast incident: Injured victims undergo treatment at three hospitals

The victims in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) blast incident are receiving treatment at three hospitals at Usha Prime Hospital in Anakapalli, at a private hospital in Atchutapuram. Additionally, seven patients are receiving medical attention at the Medicover Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

In the aftermath of the accident, authorities have recovered 17 bodies. These remains were initially taken to Visakhapatnam's King George Hospital (KGH) and later transferred, with 12 bodies moved to KGH and 5 sent to Anakapalli Government Hospital for further processing.

The postmortem examination of trainee engineer Harika Chellapally, one of the casualties, has been completed, and her body has since been sent to Kakinada.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam shortly to assess the situation and provide support to the affected families. The government has vowed to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.